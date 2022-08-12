MagicBand+ was recently released at Walt Disney World and guests are seeing all the exciting things that this new MagicBand does. See how it interacts whe you play Batuu Bounty Hunters.

What's Happening:

In the latest vlog, follow Jeremiah as he shows you how to play Batuu Bounty Hunters at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

He will be talking you through the entire session of the MagicBand+ game.

This is played at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Currently, the game is only available at Walt Disney World, but soon will be coming to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland

You can see the full video below.