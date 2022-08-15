Disney Cruise Line Will Start Reducing COVID-19 Vaccination Requirements for Children

Today, August 15th, Disney Cruise Line has announced an update to the Health and Safety Protocols when it comes to vaccination requirements for children.

What’s Happening:

COVID-19 Vaccination: For sailings departing US and Canadian ports through September 1, 2022, Disney Cruise Line requires Guests ages 5 and older to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at the time of sailing, as defined by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Beginning September 2, 2022, for sailings departing US and Canadian ports, Disney Cruise Line will require Guests ages 12 and older to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at the time of sailing, as defined by the CDC. In consideration of CDC guidance, Disney Cruise Line highly recommends that Guests ages 11 and younger be fully vaccinated before sailing.

In consideration of guidance from the CDC and the World Health Organization, Disney Cruise Line accepts the following vaccine types for Guests ages 5 and older: Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Covishield, Novavax, Sinopharm BBIBP-CorV (VeroCell), Sinovac-CoronaVac and Covavaxin (Bharat Biotech).

For Guests ages 5 and older, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines fully vaccinated as 14 days after receiving one of the following:

A single dose of an accepted 1-dose vaccine.

The second dose of an accepted 2-dose vaccine.

The full series of an active (not placebo) COVID-19 vaccine in the US-based AstraZeneca or Novavax COVID-19 vaccine trials.

The second dose of any “mix and match” combination of accepted COVID-19 vaccines (administered at least 17 days apart).

Disney Cruise Line accepts Pfizer and Moderna for Guests ages 4 and younger; Sinopharm (BBIBP-CorV, VeroCell) for Guests ages 3 through 4; and Sinovac (CoronaVac) for Guests ages 6 months to 3 years old.

For Guests ages 4 and younger, the CDC defines fully vaccinated as receiving one of the following:

3 doses of Pfizer: the second dose administered 21 days after the first; and the third dose administered 56 days after the second.

2 doses of Moderna: the second dose administered one month after the first.

2 doses of Sinopharm BBIBP-CorV (VeroCell): the second dose administered 21-28 days after the first.

2 doses of Sinovac-CoronaVac: the second dose administered 14-28 days after the first.

COVID-19 Testing For Guests Fully Vaccinated:

Fully vaccinated Guests on sailings departing US and Canadian ports must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result (paid for by the Guest) taken one to 2 days before setting sail to be exempt from embarkation testing at the terminal. Completing pre-trip testing prior to embarkation day enhances the efficiency of boarding and confirms that you are negative for COVID-19 prior to traveling to the terminal. Pre-trip test results must be uploaded into the Inspire Diagnostics Safe Passage website by midnight prior to embarkation day.

Antigen tests must be completed using a proctored in-person or telehealth service and come with digital results that can be uploaded to the Safe Passage website. A nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT) or PCR test also is acceptable. Guests can purchase COVID-19 tests through the Inspire Diagnostics Safe Passage website, or obtain a test from any independent online testing supplier or pharmacy.

Fully vaccinated Guests who upload their pre-trip test results to the Safe Passage website by midnight prior to embarkation day will be exempt from embarkation testing. Fully vaccinated Guests who do not upload test results by midnight prior to embarkation day must be tested at the terminal on embarkation day before boarding the ship and will be charged for the cost of the test. Guests with positive COVID-19 test results are required to complete a second confirmatory test. Guests with confirmed positive test results—as well as those sharing the same stateroom and other close contacts—will be denied boarding.

The cost of embarkation tests for fully vaccinated Guests will be $74.00 (USD) plus tax for the initial antigen test, and, if needed, $125.00 (USD) plus tax for a confirmatory PCR test, charged at the time of service. For Canada sailings, the cost of embarkation tests for fully vaccinated Guests will be $95.00 (CAD) plus GST for the initial antigen test, and, if needed, $160.00 (CAD) plus GST for a confirmatory PCR test, charged at the time of service.

COVID-19 Testing For Guests Not Fully Vaccinated:

Guests who are not fully vaccinated must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken one to 3 days before the sail date. The test should be a Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT), a rapid PCR test or a lab-based PCR test. Rapid antigen tests are not accepted. This will be the first of 2 tests required for Guests not fully vaccinated; the second test will be conducted at the terminal on embarkation day.

Guests who are not fully vaccinated are required to complete a COVID-19 test at the terminal prior to boarding on embarkation day (paid for by Disney Cruise Line). Guests with positive COVID-19 test results are required to undergo a second confirmatory test. Guests with confirmed positive test results—as well as those sharing the same stateroom and other close contacts—will be denied boarding.

Upload Proof of Vaccination and/or COVID-19 Test Results:

In order to sail, all Guests (adults and children, regardless of age) must upload their proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results on the Inspire Diagnostics Safe Passage website by midnight prior to embarkation day. A parent or legal guardian will need to use their own account to provide this information on behalf of minors. Inspire Diagnostics is Disney Cruise Line’s third-party partner for COVID-19 testing and vaccination verification. To learn more about how to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result, please visit disneytraveltradeinfo.com/dcl

Back-to-Back Sailings:

All Guests on consecutive, back-to-back sailings, regardless of age and vaccination status, will be required to complete a COVID-19 test between sailings, paid for by Disney Cruise Line.

Guests Recently Recovered from COVID-19:

In some cases, people who have recently recovered from COVID-19 may still test positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. If Guests have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 within 11 to 90 days of their sail date, they may qualify to be considered as “90-Day-Recovered.” With the appropriate documentation and subsequent approval, Guests considered “90-Day-Recovered” are not required to participate in COVID-19 testing during the Pre-Sail, Embarkation or Debarkation phases of their voyage. For details on what documentation is required, please visit disneytraveltradeinfo.com/dcl