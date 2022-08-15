Disney Themed Bitty Boomers Bluetooth Mini Speakers Available for Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth

Is there anything better than listening to your favorite Disney tunes? How about rocking out to those tunes with Disney themed speakers? Entertainment Earth has just introduced a new assortment of bluetooth mini speakers from Bitty Boomers that will put some fun in your study or playtime.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Another school year has just started and as students hit the books and focus on homework, their downtime is all the more precious. Bitty Boomers is hoping to add a little fun to the mix with their fancy mini bluetooth speakers.

Whether you’re in need of some music for your study session or are planning for some weekend jam time, these Disney, Marvel and Star Wars character speakers are the perfect option for home and on the go music entertainment.

More than 50 designs (spanning several franchises) are available for pre-order on entertainment earth and the Disney designs include: Alice in Wonderland Stitch Mickey and Friends Frozen Star Wars Marvel Heroes

Bitty Boomers have a 30 ft. wireless range and over 4 hours of music time on a single charge (micro USB charging cable included).

They measure just under 2-inches in tall and weigh only 1/4 of a pound. Additionally, users can connect 2 Bitty Boomers together for a true wireless stereo experience that will blow your mind.

Each speaker sells for $19.99 and are available for per-order on Entertainment Earth

Links to the individual speakers can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth: