Put Your Best Foot Forward with the Disney x Stuart Weitzman Capsule Collection

Disney fashion comes in many styles and from many brands and the latest luxury company to offer their twist on Mickey Mouse is Stuart Weitzman. The high end footwear band celebrates the glamour and essence of Hollywood with a glitzy capsule collection designed to make you a star.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Luxury shoe brand Stuart Weitzman has teamed up with Disney for a dazzling capsule collection for the Fall 2022 season.

This newly launched series brings together each brand’s most iconic silhouettes: Disney’s world-renowned characters, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, and Stuart Weitzman’s globally recognized footwear styles.

The collection is designed to delight both Disney fans and shoe lovers alike.

A celebration of icons, the fantastical Magic at the Movies campaign combines the nostalgia of Disney’s rich cinematic history with the glamour of Stuart Weitzman’s red-carpet legacy.

Fans now have the opportunity to shop the collection which features seven shoe styles displaying beautiful Disney-inspired designs.

The limited-edition collection launches globally today and is available on stuartweitzman.com

Prices range from $375-$1,050 and are available in women's full and half sizes 3.5-12.

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Just for Fun: