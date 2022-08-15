EA Sports and Marvel Entertainment Come Together to Bring Iconic Football Heroes Back to the Pitch in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Comic Culture and Football Fandom are coming together with artists at Marvel, FIFA 23, and Ultimate Team Heroes. This will be illustrated and inspired by Marvel Super Heroes in order to commemorate memorable moments in their careers.

What’s Happening:

Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and Marvel Entertainment announced a collaboration to bring a new cast of FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) Heroes to the pitch in EA SPORTS FIFA 23, reimagined and inspired by Marvel Comics.

This collaboration between two of the world’s largest entertainment brands will bring some of the game’s fan favorites to the game and celebrate their larger-than-life cult hero status alongside the amazing artists at Marvel. Recognising their memorable careers for club and country, each FIFA World Cup FUT Hero will receive a special illustrated FUT item at the launch of the World Cup game mode, with base versions of FUT Heroes being available at launch of FIFA 23.

The collaboration will include other vanity items related to the fan favorite heroes being immortalized as Marvel inspired Heroes, including tifos, kits, balls, and more.