Emily Blunt Joins Ryan Gosling in the New Film “The Fall Guy”

According to SYFY, Emily Blunt will be in David Leitch's next blockbuster project.
What's Happening:
- Emily Blunt, who’s known for Oppenheimer and A Quiet Place, will be in David Leitch's next project along with Ryan Gosling.
- The Fall Guy at Universal Pictures is currently scheduled for release in early 2024.
- The film is a modern-day adaptation of the 1980s TV show of the same name, which starred Lee Majors. He is a Hollywood stuntman who works as a bounty hunter when it becomes hard to find entertainment work.
- Larson describes The Fall Guy as "the most fun" of all his small-screen creations. "There was a big trend in the '80s of being interested in stuntmen," he explained. "So I knew the appetite was there for a stunt show."