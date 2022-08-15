New Dining Options Now Available at Aquatica Orlando

Aquatica, the water park adjacent to SeaWorld Orlando, has introduced multiple new dining options in the park alongside the remodeled Reef Plunge water slide.

What’s Happening:

The park’s famous Aquatican flamingo friend invites you to a brand-new place for pressed paninis! Enjoy fresh, flavorful sandwiches and cool fountain beverages at Kura’s Beachside Panini. From the Cuban to the Chicken Pesto Panini, these sandwiches will really hit the spot after splashing through water adventures like the nearby Roa’s Rapids. Grab a seat next to the white-sand beach to refuel and recharge for the rest of your day.

Located right next to the Walkabout Waters play area is the new Walkabout Pizza, which is sure to be popular with anyone in need of a tasty break. Choose from a variety of toppings and sink your teeth into a freshly baked, flatbread-style pizza with a refreshing fountain drink to top it off.

Banana Beach and Papa’s Cantina are back and better than ever before. Come and grab a bite after sunbathing on the sand over at Papa’s Cantina, only steps away from the beach. Or if you have a big appetite, head on over to Banana Beach. With a remodeled inside and updated patio, this will be your go-to spot for all the best eats, from ribs and sandwiches to salads and cheesecake.