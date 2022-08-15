The SPM-1 from EVO Brings Spider-Man to Your Dental Routine

With great teeth, there must also come great responsibility. The new SPM-1 from EVO let’s you add a little friendly neighborhood flair to your daily dental routine.
- EVO’s new Spider-Man toothbrush, the SPM-1 is now available for pre-order.
- The SPM-1 comes in both standard and collector’s edition.
- The standard edition SPM-1 Ultrasonic Toothbrush features the EVO Sense technology and includes all standard accessories needed for use, including a standard charging base and travel case.
- Created for the ultimate fan, the collector's edition SPM-1 Ultrasonic Toothbrush is an unboxing experience like no other, with lights and sounds that place you in the center of the Marvel Spider-Man universe. The collector's edition includes additional accessories like a deluxe travel case, light-up charging base, and a free replacement brush head.
- Engineered with some of the best minds in oral care and crafted with the fans top of mind for every aspect, the SPM-1 Rechargeable Sonic Toothbrush pushes the boundaries of a powered toothbrush.
- New EVO Sense technology can (spider-)sense your touch so you can explore different 4 sensations with simple swiping gestures.
- Check out the video below to see some more details on the SPM-1.
- The SPM-1 standard edition is priced at $99.99 while the collector’s edition is set at $149.99. You can pre-order both of them now.
- Shipments for both are expected to begin in early September.
- This is not the first time EVO has teamed up with Marvel. Last year, they launched the IRM-1, an Iron Man toothbrush.