The SPM-1 from EVO Brings Spider-Man to Your Dental Routine

With great teeth, there must also come great responsibility. The new SPM-1 from EVO let’s you add a little friendly neighborhood flair to your daily dental routine.

EVO’s new Spider-Man toothbrush, the SPM-1 is now available for pre-order.

The SPM-1 comes in both standard and collector’s edition.

The standard edition SPM-1 Ultrasonic Toothbrush features the EVO Sense technology and includes all standard accessories needed for use, including a standard charging base and travel case.

Created for the ultimate fan, the collector's edition SPM-1 Ultrasonic Toothbrush is an unboxing experience like no other, with lights and sounds that place you in the center of the Marvel

Engineered with some of the best minds in oral care and crafted with the fans top of mind for every aspect, the SPM-1 Rechargeable Sonic Toothbrush pushes the boundaries of a powered toothbrush.

New EVO Sense technology can (spider-)sense your touch so you can explore different 4 sensations with simple swiping gestures.

Check out the video below to see some more details on the SPM-1.

The SPM-1 standard edition is priced at $99.99 while the collector’s edition is set at $149.99. You can pre-order both of them now

Shipments for both are expected to begin in early September.

This is not the first time EVO has teamed up with Marvel. Last year, they launched the IRM-1, an Iron Man toothbrush.