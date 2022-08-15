The Toy Foundation announces Toy of the Year Awards aka TOTY Awards finalists. This will take place on September 20th in Dallas, TX. It recognizes the top toys, games, and licenses from the past two years across 17 categories for the upcoming holiday shopping season.

What's Happening:

A magical crystal ball, a giant pyramid climbing tower, and the most diverse assortment of dolls ever are among the 122 innovative finalists for this September's Toy of the Year (TOTY) Awards The Toy Foundation's

Following the new fall timeline, the TOTY Awards recognize the top toys, games, and licenses from the past two years across 17 categories of play in time for the upcoming holiday shopping season. The finalists (listed below) were selected by a panel of judges comprised of play experts, journalists, academics, retailers, and other toy experts, and now it's up to the voters to determine the winners.

All are invited to visit ToyAwards.org 2023 Preview & 2022 Holiday Market

The overall Toy of the Year and People's Choice award winners will be announced November 21, 2022, adding an element of excitement for the holidays. Voting for the People's Choice Award, uniquely decided by online consumer votes, will remain open through November 11, 2022. The Toy of the Year will be determined by a panel of expert judges.

TOTY Finalists:

ACTION FIGURE OF THE YEAR: Toys that represent a person or fictional character intended for active, imaginative, and narrative-based play.

DC Comics Batman 12" Wingsuit Action Figure by Spin

Gigabots Energy Cores by Blip Toys

Heroes of Goo Jit Zu Goo Shifters by Moose Toys LLC

Jurassic World Dominion Super Colossal Giganotosaurs by Mattel, Inc.

Jurassic World Real FX

Star Wars

Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Dinobots Unite Smash Changer Optimus Prime by Hasbro, Inc.

COLLECTIBLE OF THE YEAR: Toys that compose a set and can be collected in multiples, including novelty playthings, miniature versions of existing lines, licensed collectibles, etc.

5 Surprise Disney Mini Brands Series 1 by ZURU, Inc.

Crayola Happy 64th Birthday Crayons by Crayola, LLC

Disney Kingdomania: Series 1 – Game Ball by Funko Inc.

Harry Potter Playing Cards by theory11

LEGO Minifigures The Muppets by LEGO Systems, Inc.

Magic Mixies Magic Mixlings by Moose Toys LLC

Pop It! Pets by Buffalo Games Inc.

CONSTRUCTION TOY OF THE YEAR: Toys that include building as the primary play pattern.

Candy Vending Machine – Super Stunts & Tricks by Thames & Kosmos LLC

LEGO City Rocket Launch Center by LEGO Systems, Inc.

LEGO MARVEL I am Groot

Logical Master Builder Blocks by HABA

Magna-Tiles Dino World XL 50-Piece Set by Magna-Tiles

PIXIO-800 by Trendformer Limited

Snap Circuits: MyHome Plus by ELENCO

CREATIVE TOY OF THE YEAR: Toys that allow kids to build and/or make items that are unique to them.

3Doodler Start+ Maker Bundle by 3Doodler

Creativity for Kids Build & Grow Tree House by Faber-Castell USA/Creativity for Kids

Magic Mixies Magical Crystal Ball by Moose Toys LLC

Magna-Tiles Forest Animals 25-Piece Set by Magna-Tiles

Rainbow Loom Loomi-Pals Mega Combo by Rainbow Loom

smART sketcher GO! by FlyCatcher Inc

ZipLinx Triple Tower Blast by Blip Toys

DOLL OF THE YEAR: Toys that include baby, toddler, and fashion dolls.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Disney Junior Alice's Wonderland Bakery

Global Kidizen Doll Collection by For Purpose Kids

Healthy Roots Dolls Curlfriends Club by Healthy Roots

Miniland Baby Doll Caucasian Girl with Down Syndrome with Glasses by Miniland

My Avastars by WowWee

Naturalistas Fashion Dolls by Purpose Toys

GAME OF THE YEAR: Games for families and children (ages 0-14), including board, card, electronic, or other physical game formats and puzzles. Exclusive of video or app games.

Catch the Moon by Thames & Kosmos LLC

Connect 4 Spin Game by Hasbro, Inc.

Mantis by Exploding Kittens Inc.

Pokémon Trading Card Game: Pokémon GO Elite Trainer Box by The Pokémon

Company International

Star Wars Villainous by Ravensburger

T.A.P.E.S. by Hog Wild, LLC

Tacto Doctor by PlayShifu

GROWN-UP TOY OF THE YEAR: Toys and games developed primarily for grown-ups/kidults, including party games, board games, collectibles, arts and crafts, and more. These toys are often fueled by fandoms, social media, and adult humor and are not "adult toys" nor sexual in nature.

AirTitans Jurassic World Massive Attack T-Rex R/C by JAKKS Pacific

Barbie Signature Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Doll by Mattel, Inc.

Cal Kestis Legacy Lightsaber Hilt by Disney Global Product Creation

Fisher-Price Little People Collector Ted Lasso by Mattel, Inc.

Flyer L885 Electric Bike by Radio Flyer Inc.

Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar by Funko Inc.

LEGO Ideas The Office by LEGO Systems, Inc.

Lite-Brite Wall Art Pop Wow! Edition by Basic Fun!

INFANT/TODDLER TOY OF THE YEAR: Toys developed for ages 0-3 (0-18 months infant/18 months-3 years toddler).

100 Things That Go by LeapFrog

Celestial Star Explorer by The Manhattan Toy Company

CoComelon Ultimate Learning Adventure Bus by Just Play

Explore & More Grow Along 4-In-1 Activity Walker by Skip Hop

Level Up Gaming Chair by VTech

SmartMax My First Hide & Seek by Smart Toys and Games, Inc.

The Play Kits by Lovevery

Wooden Shape Sorting Grocery Cart by Melissa & Doug, LLC

LICENSE OF THE YEAR: Character or property that has had success spreading its brand through the development and merchandising of products developed from the intellectual property.

Barbie – 60th Dreamhouse Anniversary by Mattel, Inc.

Bluey

CoComelon by Moonbug Entertainment

Gabby's Dollhouse by Universal Brand Development

Jurassic World Dominion by Universal Brand Development

Pokémon by The Pokémon Company International

Squishmallows by Jazwares

OUTDOOR TOY OF THE YEAR: Toys designed for outdoor play, excluding ride-ons.

CLYDO Football by Blue Orange Games

Eezy Peezy Mega Pyramid Climber by Toy Monster

FOAMO Foam Machine by MGA Entertainment

Föm Mania Fömilator by Little Kids, Inc.

KidKraft Hideout Hollow Tunnel Climber by KidKraft

Rollplay FLEX Kart by Rollplay

Twister SPLASH by WowWee

PLAYSET OF THE YEAR: Toys designed to work together to enact some action or event, including characters and role play.

Barbie Dreamhouse by Mattel, Inc.

L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. House of Surprises by MGA Entertainment

LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Peach Starter Course by LEGO Systems, Inc.

Play-Doh Ultimate Ice Cream Truck Playset by Hasbro, Inc.

PLAYMOBIL Wiltopia – Animal Care Station by Playmobil U.S.A. Inc.

Superspace by Everplay Labs

Wooden Café Barista Coffee Shop by Melissa & Doug, LLC

PLUSH TOY OF THE YEAR: Toys made of fabric and stuffed with cotton or a similar filling, including toys with interactive or electronic features.

16" Squishmallows by Jazwares

Dance & Play Bluey by Moose Toys LLC

DJ Beat Boxer by VTech

FurReal Cinnamon the Pony by Hasbro, Inc.

Hugimals by Hugimals World

Little Live Pets Mama Surprise by Moose Toys LLC

My Pal Scout Smarty Paws by LeapFrog

National Geographic Kids Chimp Care & Nurture Set by Just Play

PRESCHOOL TOY OF THE YEAR: Toys developed for ages 3-5.

Big Big Baby by Hunter Products

Clean Sweep Learning Caddy by LeapFrog

Crayola Color & Erase Resuable Mat by Crayola, LLC

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse

Imaginext Jurassic World Mega Stomp & Rumble Giga Dino by Mattel, Inc.

Little Tikes Learn & Play Look & Learn Window by MGA Entertainment

Peppa Pig Toniebox Starter Set by tonies USA

RIDE-ON TOY OF THE YEAR: Toys designed to be ridden outdoors, such as motorized vehicles, bicycles, scooters, wagons, etc.

Cyberquad for Kids by Radio Flyer Inc.

Flybar Bumper Car XL by Flybar

John Deere Johnny Tractor Ride-On by TOMY International, Inc.

Little Tikes Ice Cream Cozy Truck by MGA Entertainment

Mario Kart 24V Ride-On Racer by JAKKS Pacific

Rollplay Nighthawk Storm by Rollplay

Viro Rides Café Racer by MGA Entertainment

SPECIALTY TOY OF THE YEAR :Toys from manufacturers that primarily do business through independent retailers (neighborhood toy stores, museum shops, vacation destinations and similar venues) or in limited quantities online.

Ann Williams Craft-tastic Nature Scavenger Hunt Potions by PlayMonster Group LLC

Professor Maxwell's VR Dinosaurs by Abacus Brands

Replogle Globe 4 Kids by Replogle Globes Inc.

Snap Circuits: Green Energy by ELENCO

Super Cityscape Transport Bucket Set by Hape

Where's Squeaky? by Blue Orange Games

WindBots: 6-in-1 Wind-Powered Machine Kit by Thames & Kosmos LLC

STEAM TOY OF THE YEAR: Toys that encourage kids to develop, strengthen and integrate skills across science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.

Bill Nye's VR Science Kit by Abacus Brands

Build Box Subscription: Disc Launcher by CrunchLabs by Mark Rober

Cody Block by QUBS

CONNETIX Pastel Mega Pack 212pc by CONNETIX

GraviTrax PRO: Giant Set by Ravensburger

Snap Circuits: Junior by ELENCO

STEM Explorers Brainometry by Learning Resources Inc.

VEHICLE OF THE YEAR: Toy cars, trucks, trains, and other vehicles in all scales, including R/C vehicles.