Disneyland Resort Announces Magic Key Renewal Details — Including Increased Prices, New Discounts, and More

At long last, the Disneyland Resort has provided an update to anxious Magic Keyholders wondering about their impending renewal dates. Today, the Resort announced that renewals would open on August 18th while also revealing an updated slate of Key options, new discounts, increased prices, and more.

What’s Happening:

Starting August 18th (no earlier than 9 a.m. Pacific), those with Magic Keys expiring within [30 days] will have the opportunity to renew their pass into one of a new slate of options.

Most notably, while the Imagine, Enchant, and Believe Keys will once again be available to renewing Keyholders, the Dream Key is now discontinued.

In its place, the new Inspire Key will step into the “top-tier” spot, offering limited blockdates during the holiday season (specifically, Inspire Keyholders will not be able to make reservations for dates between December 21st and January 1st).

Prices for the existing Keys have all increased between $50 and $150.

At $1,599, the Inspire Key is also $200 more than the former Dream Key.

However, Disney is adding new perks and discounts to certain key types, including 20% off the purchase of Genie+, discounts on parking, included PhotoPass downloads for upper-tier passes, and more.

These new benefits will also be added for existing Keyholders on August 18th and lasting until the expiration of their pass.

Once again, a monthly payment option will be available to So Cal residents.

Below is a look at the refreshed Magic Key slate, including current benefits, pricings, etc:

Imagine Key Enchant Key Believe Key Inspire Key Dream Key Price $449 (Was $399) $699 (Was $649) $1,099 (Was $949) $1,599 (New) Discontinued (Was $1,399) SoCal Res. Only? Yes No No No No Monthly Payments? Yes CA Res. Only CA Res. Only CA Res. Only CA Res. Only No. Reservations 2 4 6 6 6 Blockout Days Yes Yes Yes Yes None Parking 25% Off Toy Story Parking 25% Off Toy Story Parking 50% Off Select Lots Included (Select Lots) Included PhotoPass included No No Yes Yes No Genie+ Discounts 20% 20% 20% 20% No Food & Beverage Discount 10% 10% 10% 15% 15% Merchandise Discount 10% 10% 10% 20% 20%

Additional Magic Key Renewal Details:

For guests whose Magic Keys have already expired, they will have between August 18th and August 31st to call the Resort and renew into any available pass.

Note that current Keyholders at any level will be able to renew at any available pass level. For example, an Imagine Keyholder can choose to upgrade to a Believe Key (if available) while a former Dream Keyholder can opt to renew at the Enchant Key level instead (if available).

On that note, Disney warns that renewals for certain pass types may be paused, meaning that Keyholders may not be able to select their preferred option.

At this time, Disneyland is only focusing on Magic Key renewals and has not announced plans to welcome new Keyholders.