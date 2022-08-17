Are you wishing that you could be at Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party? If you can't physically be there, we can bring you in virtually and show you the popular show Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular.

What's Happening:

If you are a fan of Hocus Pocus , then you will love the Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular at Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

About Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular: (According to the Walt Disney World website)

The mischievous Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus return in 2022 to throw a glorious Halloween party.

return in 2022 to throw a glorious Halloween party. With only a few hours to run amuck, Winifred, Mary and Sarah decide to use their magic to host a decidedly wicked fun fest during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

Enlisting the help of the Disney villains, the 3 sisters mix sinister shadows, terrifying nightmares and use the nefarious powers of their frightening colleagues to conjure the ultimate Hocus Pocus Party Potion—and cast a spell on everyone in Magic Kingdom

Look for appearances from Dr. Facilier, Oogie Boogie and Maleficent. Combine them and other great Disney villains with amazing dancers, wild visual projections and otherworldly special effects to make Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular a not-to-be-missed Halloween treat!

Showtimes:

August and September 2022

8:35 PM

10:45 PM

Midnight

October 2022

7:40 PM

8:35 PM

10:45 PM

Midnight