Gwyneth Paltrow to Appear as Guest Shark on “Shark Tank”

According to Deadline, actress and entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow will be among the guest “sharks” for the upcoming season of the hit ABC series Shark Tank.
- Paltrow, who starred in the Iron Man films at Pepper Potts, will be a guest shark on the new season of Shark Tank.
- She will be joined by DoorDash CEO and co-founder Tony Xu as a guest shark alongside long-time Sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary.
- Other guest sharks returning for the season are:
- Emma Grede, founding partner of Skims
- Peter Jones, a dragon on the BBC’s version, known as Dragon’s Den
- Daniel Lubetzky, founder of Kind and co-founder of Somos Foods
- Kendra Scott
- The show is produced by MGM Television and Sony Pictures Television. Mark Burnett, Clay Newbill, Yun Lingner, Max Swedlow and Phil Gurin, Brandon Wallace, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary are the executive producers of the show, which is based on a Japanese format created by Nippon Television Network Corporation.
- Shark Tank returns to ABC on Friday September 23rd with a special live episode.