Mystery Solved: Star Wars: Batuu Bounty Hunters Reveals What Happened to Ark of the Covenant in Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities

A missing Easter Egg in Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge has had fans curious for some time and now it looks like we have an explanation. Star Wars: Batuu Bounty Hunters may have just answered our questions regarding the Ark of the Covenant.
- When Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened, we spotted dozens of Easter Eggs around the land. One of our favorites though, was definitely the Ark of the Covenant found in Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities.
- The Raiders of the Lost Ark prop could be seen amongst a slew of artifacts on the upper tier of the shop.
- However, after a few months, the Ark went missing, leaving a lot of fans of both Star Wars and the Indiana Jones franchise wondering why.
- Roughly three years have passed and now it seems we finally have an explanation as to what happened to the Ark of the Covenant. At least, we have a storytelling explanation.
- While playing the new MagicBand+ game, Star Wars: Batuu Bounty Hunters, we came across a mark named Edmo Ectaclee.
- The description in the game explains that the Moldwarp was wanted for “gambling debts, racketeering, theft of Dok-Ondar’s gold-plated ark.”
- So there you have it. The Ark of the Covenant didn’t simply go missing. It was stolen by Edmo.
- Whether or not the Ark will be returned to Dok-Ondar now that the fugitive has been caught, remains to be seen.
