Mystery Solved: Star Wars: Batuu Bounty Hunters Reveals What Happened to Ark of the Covenant in Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities

A missing Easter Egg in Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge has had fans curious for some time and now it looks like we have an explanation. Star Wars: Batuu Bounty Hunters may have just answered our questions regarding the Ark of the Covenant.

When Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened, we spotted dozens of Easter Eggs around the land. One of our favorites though, was definitely the Ark of the Covenant found in Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities.

The Raiders of the Lost Ark prop could be seen amongst a slew of artifacts on the upper tier of the shop.

However, after a few months, the Ark went missing, leaving a lot of fans of both Star Wars and the Indiana Jones franchise wondering why.

Roughly three years have passed and now it seems we finally have an explanation as to what happened to the Ark of the Covenant. At least, we have a storytelling explanation.

While playing the new MagicBand+ game, Star Wars: Batuu Bounty Hunters, we came across a mark named Edmo Ectaclee.

The description in the game explains that the Moldwarp was wanted for “gambling debts, racketeering, theft of Dok-Ondar’s gold-plated ark.”

So there you have it. The Ark of the Covenant didn’t simply go missing. It was stolen by Edmo.

Whether or not the Ark will be returned to Dok-Ondar now that the fugitive has been caught, remains to be seen.