New Beauty Products From Disney X House of Sillage

Disney X House of Sillage has some new beauty products you’ll love. See below what is now available.

What’s Available:

MICKEY MOUSE FRAGRANCE – DISNEY X HOUSE OF SILLAGE

Regular price$ 395.00

This joyful fragrance transports you to the magical world of Disney with their iconic Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse. Celebrating the greatest love story ever known between Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse. Created by House of Sillage Founder & CEO Nicole Mather, This whimsical scent for all is symbolic of the famous couple’s ever-loving relationship. Incorporating sparkling notes of refreshing Coconut, Cocoa, and Sweet Vanilla. Dynamically presented in a playful Mickey silhouette design cap with 18K gold accent and embellished with diamond-cut Swarovski crystals, a hallmark of innovation and elegance. Let’s embark on a journey to experience and capture the feeling of true love.

MINNIE MOUSE BOW LIPSTICK CASE SET – DISNEY X HOUSE OF SILLAGE

Regular price$ 295.00

House of Sillage has brought haute joaillerie to luxury cosmetics with the new Limited Edition Disney Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse. Finished in an iconic and joyful red enamel, this vibrant Bow Lipstick Case was inspired by Minnie Mouse’s Bow, and her sweet and fun-loving personality. Encrusted with over 300 hand-placed diamond-cut Swarovski crystals, this Bow Lipstick Case creates an adorable hallmark of elegance and opulence. This playful Bow Lipstick Case includes a lipstick refill in our new Diamond Powder Satin Finish Lipstick in the color “Magical”, a joyful bright red that is unique to this limited-edition Bow Lipstick Case Set exclusively.

DISNEY X HOUSE OF SILLAGE COLLECTOR'S SET – LIMITED EDITION

Regular price$ 240.00

The magical world of Disney meets the world of haute parfumerie and cosmetics with this exclusive limited-edition Disney x House of Sillage Beauty Limited Edition Collector's Set.

Celebrate the greatest love story ever known of Mickey and Minnie Mouse with this exclusive collectors set that includes the entire limited-edition beauty collection of Disney x House of Sillage Beauty.

Including the limited-edition vegan leather Cosmetic Bag that is exclusive to the Collectors Set. For you, a loved one, or the ultimate Disney x House of Sillage aficionado. Created with a custom pull tab zipper, finished in supple vegan leather, with the limited edition ‘Disney x House of Sillage’ collection logo inside to house your limited edition beauty items on the go.

DISNEY X HOUSE OF SILLAGE BEAUTY – EYESHADOW QUINT

Regular price$ 68.00

The greatest love story ever known of Mickey & Minnie Mouse is celebrated through this limited-edition Eyeshadow Quint by House of Sillage Beauty. With rich tones of rose gold, radiant mauves, deep sultry bronzes, and luminous pearls to capture a magical eye look that won’t go unnoticed.

The luminous finish formulas transform your eyes to amazing metallic pearl hues with rich intensity. Full coverage pigment with all day wear.

Create the perfect diffused eye color look by wearing one or two tones all over the eye for an effortless look, or create a multi-dimensional sultry smoky eye that dazzles everyone in your path.

DISNEY X HOUSE OF SILLAGE BEAUTY – COMPLEXION DUO

Regular price$ 58.00

House of Sillage introduces the perfect Complexion color enhancers with our Complexion Duo Compacts. Each Complexion Duo is uniquely designed to ensure universal color story wear is adorned by all. Created with House of Sillage’s sustainable magnetizable refillable system to interchange your beauty collection compacts.

DISNEY X HOUSE OF SILLAGE BEAUTY – PLAYFUL NUDE DIAMOND POWDER LIPSTICK

Regular price$ 58.00

House of Sillage’s iconic Diamond Powder Satin Lipstick formula, infused with real crushed white diamond powder is romanced through the greatest love story ever known of Mickey and Minnie Mouse with our two limited-edition Lipstick Refill shades for Mickey and Minnie Mouse in Playful Red, a bright cheerful blue based red, and Playful Nude, the most perfect neutral beige nude with rich warm undertones.

A wonderfully comfortable formula enriched with the addition of diamond powder. A symbol of light, purity, and energy catalyst, it scatters light, producing an extraordinary lustre and firmness for an even, flawless result. The creaminess and a supremely melting effect gives a lovely feeling of hydration and protection that is retained for hours. Perfectly balanced formula for unbeatable glide, extreme sensorial quality, full coverage color, and precious sparkling lustre.

DISNEY X HOUSE OF SILLAGE BEAUTY – PLAYFUL RED DIAMOND POWDER LIPSTICK

Regular price$ 58.00

House of Sillage’s iconic Diamond Powder Satin Lipstick formula, infused with real crushed white diamond powder is romanced through the greatest love story ever known of Mickey and Minnie Mouse with our two limited-edition Lipstick Refill shades for Mickey and Minnie Mouse in Playful Red, a bright cheerful blue based red, and Playful Nude, the most perfect neutral beige nude with rich warm undertones.

