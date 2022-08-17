Photos: Haunted Mansion And Other Halloween Merchandise at Spirit Halloween Stores

The first Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party has taken place at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, so you know what that means….HALLOWEEN HAS BEGUN! And to get things started, we headed over to our local Spirit Halloween store to check out the numerous Haunted Mansion and Hocus Pocus decor items to deck our hallowed halls with!

First off, there were plenty of Haunted Mansion themed cups to add to the home’s collection of dishware, including specialty themed tumblers, mugs, and mini-glasses.

More along the lines of what we would expect at Spirit Halloween, we also found plenty of decor themed to the Haunted Mansion as well, including actual replicas of the busts, as featured in the signature Disney Parks attractions.

If your house also has wall-to-wall creeps with hot and cold running chills, these blankets and throws are sure to come in handy!

Want to log every encounter with the playful spooks and spirits that might be hanging out around your own home? Try this Haunted Mansion Journal!

Halloween or Christmas Movie? The debate over Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas continues and for over two decades, the film has taken over the Haunted Mansion attraction at Disneyland Park with Haunted Mansion Holiday. So for a bit more injection of character, Spirit Halloween also features a lot of products featuring the iconic film.

A bit more subtle, we also spotted a collection of magnets and other merchandise at the store featuring characters from the Haunted Mansion, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, and the seminal classic, Hocus Pocus.

Hocus Pocus and the Haunted Mansion are the themes of what could possibly be our favorite items at the store, a collection of various doormats to welcome guests and visitors to your own home!

And just for good measure, here are some vintage Star Wars masks that we also found at the store, featuring classic characters from the movies.

To get your hands on some of all of this Halloween fun, be sure to check out your local Spirit Halloween store or their official website!