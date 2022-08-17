Duffy’s friend LinaBell will be coming soon to Hong Kong Disneyland Resort on September 9th, and there will be lots of exciting things happening with her arrival.

What's Happening:

“Duffy Fans-tasy” is coming to Hong Kong Disneyland Resort on September 9 with the arrival of LinaBell, the inquisitive fox friend of Duffy the Disney Bear. All fans of Duffy and Friends are invited to join the resort’s Fans-tasy journey filled with an abundance of Duffy and Friends’ encounters. Get ready to dive into an immersive experience that places fans at the heart of it all. For super fans, streamline the process and purchase the highly anticipated merchandise collection online. Guests can also extend the fun with a hotel staycation package!

Purchase LinaBell Themed Merchandise Online:

Start the Fans-tasy journey by taking home all-new LinaBell merchandise. Over 25 LinaBell merchandise items, which will be released in phases starting on August 22, will be available for purchase online, including Hong Kong Disneyland exclusive items.

Starting from August 22, the long-awaited LinaBell Plush can be purchased online, with a limited number of 10,000 units available for pick up on September 9. In addition to the LinaBell Plush, there are a number of Hong Kong-exclusive wearable items available for fans, including LinaBell-themed headbands, plush keychains, bags and accessories. These items are available for Magic Access members to purchase online from August 25, while public can start on September 1.

All purchased items will be available for pick up at the park from September 10 onward

LinaBell Plush:

First day collection with limited quantity to 10,000 units from August 22, 2022.

Only available for collection on September 9, 2022. Guests are required to pick up the plush within the reserved time slot at a designated in-park location.

Each purchase will receive an exclusive “LinaBell Welcome Card” for free.

Limited to 1 item per person, while stocks last.

Guests who have successfully purchased the merchandise item online will be entitled to a guaranteed park visit reservation on September 9, 2022.

Orders which cannot be redeemed on September 9, 2022 will be canceled and refunded.

Guests are required to have valid park admission tickets to enter the park to collect the item.

Guests are required to collect the purchased item in person. Magic Access members must personally present their valid membership card in person to collect the item.

Designated in-park collecting location: Hong Kong Disneyland — The Pavilion (near “ Festival of the Lion King

Price (HKD): $349 (Magic Access membership merchandise benefits are applicable)

LinaBell Themed Merchandise Items:

Magic Access Platinum Card Members: August 25, 2022

All Magic Access Members: August 26, 2022 to August 31, 2022

Public: September 1, 2022 onwards

Details: Over 25 LinaBell-themed merchandise items will be released in phases and available online, including LinaBell Plush. Guests are required to pick up the plush within the reserved time slot at a designated in-park location.

Each purchase will receive an exclusive “LinaBell Welcome Card” for free (while stocks last)

Limited to 2 items of the same design per person, while stocks last.

Orders not redeemed within 21 days after the selected redemption date will be forfeited without compensation or refund.

Guests are required to make the Park Visit Reservation for the redemption date.

Guests are required to collect the purchased item in person by presenting the confirmation email along with a valid park ticket or personalised membership card used for park entry on the same day.

Designated in-park collecting location: Hong Kong Disneyland — Plaza Grounds (next to Plaza Inn)

Book a Fans-tasy Staycation with Exclusive LinaBell Merchandise:

For those looking to further immerse themselves in LinaBell’s Fans-tasy world, a staycation in a resort hotel with an exclusive LinaBell-themed Room Decoration Package and Lounge & Play in the Duffy Fans-tasy would be the perfect choice.

The LinaBell-themed Room Decoration Package will feature four Hong Kong Disneyland exclusive LinaBell-themed items, including a blanket, floor mat, mug, and pillowcase, along with the popular LinaBell Plush and popcorn bucket. Fans who prefer to go picnic in the lush outdoors can enjoy the “Lounge & Play in the Duffy Fans-tasy," playfully decorated with Duffy and Friends-themed decorations and merchandise along with a themed snack basket. Bring home these great fan items and extend the Fans-tasy!

LinaBell-Themed Room Decoration Package:

Booking Period: August 22, 2022 onwards

Details: 4 limited LinaBell-themed merchandise products

LinaBell Plush

LinaBell popcorn bucket

Official Website: https://www.hongkongdisneyland.com/linabell

Travel Period: September 9 – December 31, 2022

Price(HKD): $1,615 (Room is not included)

The package is applicable to guests staying in the resort’s hotels.

A reservation of 1 day in advance is required and is subject to availability.

Terms and conditions apply, please refer to the Hong Kong Disneyland official website for offer details.

Lounge & Play in the Duffy Fans-tasy:

Booking Period: August 22, 2022 onwards

Details:LinaBell Plush Magnet

LinaBell Ear Headband

LinaBell Mug

Picnic Basket (for max. of Four Guests)

Recreation offerings

Official Website: https://www.hongkongdisneyland.com/linabell

Travel Period: September 9, 2022 – January 3, 2023

Price(HKD): $1,039

The package is applicable to guests staying at Disney Explorers Lodge

Advance notice of 1 day is required for a reservation and is subject to availability.

Terms and conditions apply, please refer to the Hong Kong Disneyland official website for offer details.

Welcoming LinaBell Soon: