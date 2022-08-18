Death Eaters to Haunt the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood for the First Time

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood will be extending into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter this year.
- For the first time ever, Death Eaters, a group of Voldemort’s most devoted followers, will roam Hogsmeade village, looking to find others willing to show loyalty to the Dark Lord’s cause.
- These delightfully creepy characters have been featured during the Halloween season at Universal’s Islands of Adventure in Universal Orlando Resort in the past.
- Guests get to come face to face with these villains as they practice their dark arts throughout Hogsmeade.
- You can check out their introduction as well as the “Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle” show from Islands of Adventure below:
- In addition to seeing the Death Eaters, guests who visit the Wizarding World of Harry Potter during Halloween Horror Nights can experience some of their favorite attractions, including Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey and Flight of the Hippogriff.
- Universal Studios Hollywood has announced their full lineup for Halloween Horror Nights 2022, including eight haunted houses, the return of the Terror Tram, three scarezones and more.
- Halloween Horror Nights 2022 at Universal Studios Hollywood begins Thursday, September 8 and runs on select nights through October 31. Tickets for the event can be purchased here.