Death Eaters to Haunt the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood for the First Time

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood will be extending into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter this year.

For the first time ever, Death Eaters, a group of Voldemort’s most devoted followers, will roam Hogsmeade village, looking to find others willing to show loyalty to the Dark Lord’s cause.

These delightfully creepy characters have been featured during the Halloween season at Universal’s Islands of Adventure in Universal Orlando

Guests get to come face to face with these villains as they practice their dark arts throughout Hogsmeade.

You can check out their introduction as well as the “Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle” show from Islands of Adventure below: