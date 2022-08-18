Denuo Novo Celebrates First Birthday with Free Star Wars Gift with Purchases

The companies behind Denuo Novo are celebrating its first birthday with some free Star Wars giveaways as part of THE BIG 1 month-long promotional event.

To celebrate THE BIG 1, customers will receive a free Star Wars : Han Solo belt accessory or an Imperial Officer belt accessory with any purchase of $200+.

Also, during The Big 1 celebration, all orders will include free domestic shipping and 50% off international shipping.

Denuo Novo continues to be the single stop for premium quality costume replicas and screen-accurate helmets, with products from across the Star Wars saga including the original trilogy, prequels, new trilogy, Star Wars: Rogue One and Star Wars: The Mandalorian .

New products supporting Star Wars, DC and future franchises are continually being released for old and new fans of high-end collectibles.

Mark Von Ohlen, Brand Manager of Denuo Novo said: "Since acquiring the Lucasfilm license one year ago, Denuo Novo’s commitment has been to handle the fulfillment of outstanding back-orders of Star Wars product. In addition to fulfilling customer’s long-awaited backorders, we’re continuing to debut new and exciting products from the Star Wars universe, as well as grow our new partnership with DC with the introduction of our popular ’89 Batman Cowl. There are more exciting things to come in 2022 and beyond!"

