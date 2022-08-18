Janie and Jack Introduce Snow White Apparel Collection in Celebration of the Film’s 85th Anniversary

This summer and fall, young Disney fans can live out their favorite Snow White adventures as part of a new apparel collection from Janie and Jack.

Kids fashion brand Janie and Jack has launched an exclusive collection inspired by Disney’s first-ever princess, Snow White.

has launched an exclusive collection inspired by Disney’s first-ever princess, Snow White. In celebration of the beloved film’s 85th anniversary and the kindness in everyone, the Disney Snow White Collection by Janie and Jack features exclusive prints and styles that will fill your day with sunshine.

Guests can shop a beautiful selection of apparel that highlights Snow White’s carefree life in the forest. Fans of all ages will love the dreamy patterns featuring the Princess, flowers, and animal friends set against white or royal blue backgrounds. Among the selections are: Toile-printed dresses Puff-sleeved tops Cotton tees Jogger sets Statement accessories



Whether you’re searching for one perfect piece or adding all of your favorites to your kids’s wardrobe, you’ll love the high quality materials that are designed to keep up with your child no matter how active they are.

The entire selection is available now on the Janie and Jack website

The Snow White inspired collection comes in a wide range of sizes with select items available for newborns up to size 12.

Links to eight of our favorite items can be found below.

If you love the selection here, the good news is Janie and Jack have even more adorable styles to choose from for the fairest of all in your family.