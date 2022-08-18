Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Attendees Can Partake In Exclusive PhotoPass Opportunities

Guests visiting Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom will have numerous options for special PhotoPass photos at the park, some with props or other more digital magic!
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World has revealed special PhotoPass opportunities that are arriving at Magic Kingdom that are exclusive to attendees during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.
- The Disney Parks Blog mentions that there are many special PhotoPass opportunities, and shared only 13 of them.
- In Town Square near the flagpole, guests can acquire this shot with the landmark pumpkins at the top of Town Square:
- Elsewhere on Main Street U.S.A. guests can take some magic shots featuring the Silly Symphonies classic, The Skeleton Dance, and some other spooky shots.
- Near Casey’s Corner, guests can opt to enjoy another Magic Shot where a bubbling cauldron will appear.
- At the castle walls closer to Pinocchio’s Village Haus, guests can find themselves near some spooky shadows.
- The Haunted Mansion is home to a special opportunity featuring an actual prop lantern.
- Elsewhere in Liberty Square, guests can find themselves alongside some hitchhiking ghosts as well as the Headless Horseman.
- Over in Tomorrowland, similar shots to what we’ve seen at the EPCOT International Festival of Arts will be offered.
- One of the best ways to get your hands on all these photos is with Memory Maker, an additional purchases where you can download all of your family’s Disney PhotoPass photos and videos captured at more than 100 locations throughout Walt Disney World.
