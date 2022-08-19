ESPN Signs Dan Mullen For College Football Coverage, Jesse Palmer Signs Multi-Year Extension

Dan Mullen is set to join ESPN’s college studio coverage while Jesse Palmer has signed a multi-year extension as ESPN reveals their 2022-23 studio programming lineup.

ESPN has signed former Florida and Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen as a college football studio analyst, contributing every Saturday on ESPN2 in addition to ESPN studio wraps on Thursday and Friday nights. Mullen joins anchor Kevin Connors, who is beginning his fourth season on the ESPN2 desk, and analyst Sam Acho returning on the regular ESPN2 studio crew.

Mullen boasts nearly three decades of coaching experience, including 13 as a head coach. He spent nine years at the helm of Mississippi State and a combined eight years at the University of Florida, first as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach and returning to Gainesville as head coach from 2018-21. Mullen has joined ESPN and SEC Network throughout the past few years as a guest analyst, including at last year’s SEC Championship Game, as well as the past two College Football Playoff National Championships.

Connors’ wide-ranging studio assignments include regular editions of SportsCenter, college football and basketball wraps, as well as Major League Baseball. He has handled play-by-play for college basketball and MLB games on ESPN as well. Acho is back for his second season with ESPN and will also serve as a booth analyst for select college football games this fall.

SportsCenter anchor Matt Barrie enters his fourth season as host of ESPN’s Saturday college football studio coverage, continuing to work alongside analysts Joey Galloway and Jesse Palmer, who ESPN just signed to a multi-year contract extension. Barrie will also call ESPN Thursday night games this season with Louis Riddick and Harry Lyles Jr.

Galloway, now in his 12th season with ESPN, and Palmer, who joined ESPN in 2007 and also hosts ABC The Bachelor

Longtime host Kevin Negandhi and college football and NFL analyst Booger McFarland will team up for their third straight season in studio together, wrapping up Saturday action on ABC for the 2022-23 campaign. McFarland and Negandhi also worked together on ABC wraps during the 2017 season.

Beyond college football, McFarland contributes to studio programming across ESPN networks, including Get Up, SportsCenter , the annual NFL Draft presentation and Super Bowl week. The two-time Super Bowl champion is a regular cast member on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown, which recently announced its new lineup. Negandhi has anchored ABC’s college football studio coverage since 2017, and also hosts ESPN’s coverage of the Special Olympic World Games, the 6 p.m. ET SportsCenter and more.

Wendi Nix is back this fall as host of College Football Live, joined by a rotation of college football analysts throughout the season. Nix continues to host NFL Rewind, the Monday afternoon highlights show that recaps all of Sunday's NFL games. Jen Lada will also host Friday editions of College Football Live from campus sites as part of her role on College GameDay Built by The Home Depot.