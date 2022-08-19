“GMA3” Guest List: Tilda Swinton, Idris Elba and More to Appear Week of August 22nd

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of August 22nd-26th Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of August 22nd-26th:

Monday, August 22 Britt Clennett reports from Ukraine Pattie Ehsaei ( The Duchess of Decorum ) Lauren Balsamo unveils first-ever Cosmopolitan Readers’ Choice Beauty Awards

Tuesday, August 23 Miguel Cardona (Secretary of Education) Dr. Karena Wu (physical therapist) Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba ( Three Thousand Years of Longing )

Wednesday, August 24 Mayor Quinton Lucas (Kansas City, Missouri) Richie Stephens ( The Gangster’s Guide to Sobriety ) Mattie James (lifestyle influencer) Boyd Holbrook ( The Sandman )

Thursday, August 25 Chef Esther Choi (dumplings demonstration) Thomas Doherty ( The Invitation )

Friday, August 26 Monica Berg and Rabbi Michael Berg ( Spiritually Hungry ) GMA3 Summer Concert Series: Performance by Ozuna



