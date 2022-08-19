Disney Original Documentary “Mija” Coming to Disney+ on September 16th

Disney+ has revealed the release date for Mija, the award-winning feature documentary debut from director Isabel Castro, set to premiere September 16th on the streaming service.

What’s Happening:

Mija features Doris Muñoz and Jacks Haupt, two daughters of undocumented immigrants from Mexico who are both navigating their careers in the music industry. Seeking to provide for their families while achieving their dreams, Doris and Jacks bond over the ever-present guilt of being the first American-born members of their undocumented families and the financial risks of pursuing their dreams. For them, the pressure of success is heightened due to their families’ hope for green cards and reunification.

features Doris Muñoz and Jacks Haupt, two daughters of undocumented immigrants from Mexico who are both navigating their careers in the music industry. Seeking to provide for their families while achieving their dreams, Doris and Jacks bond over the ever-present guilt of being the first American-born members of their undocumented families and the financial risks of pursuing their dreams. For them, the pressure of success is heightened due to their families’ hope for green cards and reunification. Mija is a poignant and emotional dedication to immigrants and their children. Director Isabel Castro’s intimate debut feature constructs an ethereal vision and homage to the daughters that fight for their families, their dreams and themselves.

is a poignant and emotional dedication to immigrants and their children. Director Isabel Castro’s intimate debut feature constructs an ethereal vision and homage to the daughters that fight for their families, their dreams and themselves. Following a small theatrical run, the documentary film will head to Disney+ on September 16th.

Mija premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival as an Official Selection of the NEXT section that features innovative works with a forward-thinking approach to storytelling.

premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival as an Official Selection of the NEXT section that features innovative works with a forward-thinking approach to storytelling. The film was produced by Castro under her production company Tertulia Pictures alongside independent producers Tabs Breese and Yesenia Tlahuel. Serving as executive producers are Jenny Raskin, Lauren Haber, Geralyn White Dreyfous, Marni E.J. Grossman, Rahdi Taylor and Davis Guggenheim. The film was co-produced by Jennifer and Jonathan Allan Soros, Jenn Lee Smith, Adam and Melony Lewis and Kelsey Koenig. Jennifer Tiexiera, Ora DeKornfeld and Alex Bohs edited with an original score by Helado Negro. The film is presented by Impact Partners in association with Cinereach and The Concordia Studio Fellowship.

Check out Mike’s review of Mija, a documentary that celebrates Mexican immigrant life through love of music.