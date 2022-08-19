Save up to 30% on Disney Princess Merchandise During shopDisney’s Royal Savings Event

Disney’s World Princess Week is about to kick off with celebrations themed to our favorite royals and inspired by their qualities of courage and kindness. Ahead of next week’s festivities, shopDisney is hosting a Royal Savings Event with up to 30% off of Disney Princess merchandise.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney Princess fans can get ready for the World Princess Week celebration with a limited time deal on shopDisney.

Now through Wednesday (August 24th), guests can find discounts up to 30% off Princess-themed items such as: Dresses Dress Up Accessories Dolls Collectibles Toys And More!

This special sale is a great way for fans to update their Princess collection, find some new favorites, or surprise someone they love with with a fantastic gift.

Best of all there’s no code needed to activate the discounts. The prices listed on the page

Oh and don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Disney Designer Collection Dolls

All dolls in this gorgeous collection—excluding Cinderella—are on sale for $90.99 (org. $129.99). Each comes in a beautiful display box, includes a display stand, certificate of authenticity and details about the designer.

Stoney Clover Lane

Bring some Disney Princess wonder and whimsy to your daily adventures with bags, clutches and patches inspired by our favorite princess stories.

Jewelry

Dress up your everyday look with pretty bracelets from Alex and Ani featuring colors and charms designed for each Princess.

Plush

Costumes and Accessories

Whether it’s just dress up fun or a full blown Halloween celebration, these costumes and essential accessories will give your kids a complete regal look.

Toys

Play time is so important and it’s even more fun when it features Disney characters. Exercise those creative muscles with playsets, dolls and figures from their favorite movies.

Around the House

You’re never too old to be a Disney Princess and while you might have outgrown the toys, coffee mugs will make a great addition to your cupboard.

Clothing

Relax, play, sleep or simply explore your world in Disney fashion!