SeaWorld Orlando Announces Full Details for This Year’s Howl-O-Scream

Howl-O-Scream is coming back with vengeance this year at SeaWorld Orlando as the park just revealed a bigger and more terrifying line-up for 2022 featuring all-new houses, scare zones, shows and bars that will make guests scream in fright.

What’s Happening:

When night falls, things take an ominous turn as a cast of creepy characters emerge from the depths and lure guests into worlds of horror. Guests must evade angry haunts as they rampage through scare zones or seek shelter indoors, only to find they have entered a house of horrors.

They can deepen the thrill with a chilling nighttime ride on Mako, Manta, Infinity Falls or the park’s newest thrill ride, Ice Breaker.

Guests can quench their thirst for fear at a fiendishly interactive bar, or feel the monstrous electricity of a live show.

Howl-O-Scream 2022 features more haunted houses, more scare zones, more coasters and more unexpected frights than the Inaugural Fear—making it a can’t miss experience for haunt fans and thrill seekers alike.

SeaWorld Orlando’s Howl-O-Scream runs select nights from September 9th to October 31st.

More Horrifying Houses:

Guests at Howl-O-Scream will be immersed in terror as they hear every bloodcurdling shriek and feel every spine-tingling terror upon entering any of the houses at this year’s haunt. They may encounter Scratch, a siren with a thirst for blood as they race to escape her clutches in the All-New “Blood Beckoning” or they may find themselves a permanent part of a ship crew, driven mad by cursed treasure in the All-New “Siren of the Seas,” Re-imagined houses “Captain’s Revenge—Drowned in Darkness” and “Dead Vines-Root of all Evil,” will frighten even the most daring and fan-favorite returning house, “Beneath the Ice” will chill guests to the bone.

More Spine-Chilling Scare Zones:

Nowhere is safe from horror at Howl-O-Scream 2022. Guests must make their way through immersive scare zones that will test the limits of their bravery. They can try to run from icy, subhuman walkers in an Arctic wasteland, wander through a sea of restless souls or find themselves captive by the voodoo of the backwater bayous. A terrifying number of All-New Scare Zones join Howl-O-Scream 2022 as “Terrors of the Deep,” “Sea of Fear,” “Cut Throat Cove,” and “Captive Cargo” join the re-imagined “Frozen Terror” and returning “Deadly Ambush” and “Witchcraft Bayou.”

More Sinister Shows:

The Howl-O-Scream experience would not be complete without SeaWorld’s darkly entertaining, high-energy shows like the haunting “Siren’s Song.” Guests can hear a famed explorer’s tales of tracking sirens in the All-New “Lurking in the Depths” or be mesmerized watching a pulse-pounding musical performance starring the one and only Jack the Ripper in the award-winning “Monster Stomp.”

More Bewitching Bars:

While there is no true escape from the terror, this year’s haunt features several themed interactive bar experiences that may not provide a respite from guests’ fears but are sure to quench their thirsts for adventure. Each bewitching bar features specialty creepy cocktails for thirsty thrill-seekers. Guests can check out the All-New “Allura’s on the Rocks” but be careful not to look directly at the host who can turn people to stone with one glance. Guests may notice her recent victims nearby. Others may prefer to hear the tales of the mythical monsters at “Longshoremen's Tavern,” grab a frosty cold one at “Tormented,” answer the call at “Siren’s Last Call” or pick their poison at “Poison Grotto.”