“Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return” Behind-the-Scenes Documentary Premiering on Disney+ Day

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return, a new documentary that showcases the making of the epic limited series for Disney+, will arrive on Disney+ Day, September 8th.
What’s Happening:
- With never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage, colorful personal stories and meaningful moments, Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return showcases the making of Lucasfilm’s original limited series for Disney+, Obi-Wan Kenobi, an epic story that begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.
- This insightful documentary from Lucasfilm and Supper Club explores the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker to the screen—and Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to their respective classic roles.
- Director Deborah Chow, cast and crew reflect on their journey to tell a new story with iconic Star Wars characters Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader and Princess Leia, while introducing new heroes and villains into the saga along the way.
- Complete with visits to the creature shop, props department and more, Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return features the side of filmmaking that makes Star Wars so unique—the respect and passion for the generation-spanning legacy and the beloved characters.
- You can check out the official trailer below:
