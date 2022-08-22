“Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return” Behind-the-Scenes Documentary Premiering on Disney+ Day

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return, a new documentary that showcases the making of the epic limited series for Disney+, will arrive on Disney+ Day, September 8th.

What’s Happening:

With never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage, colorful personal stories and meaningful moments, Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return showcases the making of Lucasfilm’s original limited series for Disney+, Obi-Wan Kenobi , an epic story that begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars : Revenge of the Sith .

This insightful documentary from Lucasfilm and Supper Club explores the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker to the screen—and Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to their respective classic roles.

Director Deborah Chow, cast and crew reflect on their journey to tell a new story with iconic Star Wars characters Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader and Princess Leia, while introducing new heroes and villains into the saga along the way.

Complete with visits to the creature shop, props department and more, Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return features the side of filmmaking that makes Star Wars so unique—the respect and passion for the generation-spanning legacy and the beloved characters.

features the side of filmmaking that makes so unique—the respect and passion for the generation-spanning legacy and the beloved characters. You can check out the official trailer below: