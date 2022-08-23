ABC will be broadcasting the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship Game for the first time in 2023. The championship game will air on Sunday, April 2 at 3 p.m. Eastern.

The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship game will be broadcast live on ABC for the first time in 2023. The game will air Sunday, April 2, at 3 p.m. ET and will be played at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The 2023 Women’s Final Four semifinal matchups will air on ESPN at 7 and 9:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31.

ESPN aired NCAA Division I Women’s Tournament games on ABC for the first time in 2021, with two first round matchups and four Sweet 16 contests available on the broadcast network. The trend continued in the 2021-22 season with the addition of two regular season matchups on ABC, as well as a number of tournament games.

The 2022 Women’s Basketball Championship game, featuring South Carolina vs. UConn on ESPN was the most-viewed women’s title game in nearly two-decades with 4.85 million viewers as South Carolina captured the program’s second national title in five years. The national semifinals averaged 2.7 million viewers, up 21 percent year-over-year, and was the most-viewed semifinals in a decade. The full tournament averaged 634,000 viewers, up 16 percent from last year’s coverage. Additional 2022 viewership milestone details available here.

