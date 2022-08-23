ESPN’s 30 for 30 Podcasts will release the next installment, The Longest Game, on August 23rd.

30 for 30 Podcasts will debut its next installment The Longest Game on August 23.

will debut its next installment on August 23. The podcast documents 33 innings of a surreal minor league baseball game. As they slug it out from dusk to dawn, the teams make history.

Baseball holds its records sacred. Most home runs, strikeouts, career wins. But what about the longest game ever? That honor goes to a small-town AAA game in 1981, when the Pawtucket Red Sox and Rochester Red Wings played a record-breaking 33 innings full of hope, despair and drama.

Radio Diaries and 30 for 30 take listeners to that frigid, surreal night with the voices who lived it including Hall of Famers Wade Boggs and Cal Ripken Jr.

Most heroes of The Longest Game never made it big, but their unflagging endurance made history.

“Great stories spring from stubborn grit,” said Eve Troeh, newly appointed senior editorial producer, 30 for 30 Podcasts. “‘The Longest Game’ takes you to a spellbinding all-nighter at a small-town ballpark. As baseball games go, the stakes are super low. But the players are relentless! We find out, together, what it means to keep going no matter what. Full of delightful detail and emotion, The Longest Game is signature audio storytelling.”

The podcast is produced by the Peabody Award-winning Radio Diaries, in its first collaboration with ESPN. 30 for 30 Podcasts can be found on the ESPN App, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn, SiriusXM, Pandora and wherever podcasts are available.

