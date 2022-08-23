Paul Rudd Cast in “Only Murders in the Building” Season 3

According to Variety, Paul Rudd has joined the cast of Only Murders in the Building.
What’s Happening:
- It was announced that Paul Rudd has joined the cast of Only Murders in the Building.
- It was confirmed that he would appear in the third season after he made a surprise cameo as Broadway star Ben Glenroy in the Season 2 finale.
- It has not been confirmed if Rudd will be a season regular, recurring or a guest.
About Only Murders in the Building:
- Only Murders in the Building is an American mystery-comedy television series created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman.
- The ten-episode first season premiered on Hulu in August 2021.
- The plot follows three strangers played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, with a shared interest in a true crime podcast.
- The series has received critical acclaim for its comedic approach to crime fiction, as well as the performances and chemistry among the lead performers.