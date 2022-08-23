Paul Rudd Cast in “Only Murders in the Building” Season 3

According to Variety, Paul Rudd has joined the cast of Only Murders in the Building.

What’s Happening:

. It was confirmed that he would appear in the third season after he made a surprise cameo as Broadway star Ben Glenroy in the Season 2 finale.

It has not been confirmed if Rudd will be a season regular, recurring or a guest.

