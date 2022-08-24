Cassian Explains the Empire’s Weakness in New “Star Wars: Andor” Clip

by |
Tags: , ,

We’re less than a month away from the premiere of Star Wars: Andor on Disney+. The official Star Wars YouTube channel shared a new clip from the series today.

  • The clip features a conversation between Diego Luna’s Andor and Luthen Rael, played by Stellan Skarsgard.
  • During the conversation, Rael asks Andor how he managed to steal from the Empire.
  • Andor’s answer is that he simply walked in like he belonged.
  • Watch the full clip from Star Wars: Andor below:

About Andor:

  • Fans can follow along with the adventures of Cassian Andor in the early days of the Rebellion as it rises up against the Empire.
  • The series takes place five years prior to the events of Rogue One.
  • The show was created by Tony Gilroy and stars Diego Luna, reprising his role from Rogue One.
  • Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgard, Denise Gough, and Kyle Soller star as well.
  • It also appears as though Forest Whitaker will return as Saw Gerrera.
  • The first three episodes of Star Wars: Andor will debut on Disney+ September 21st.
  • Luna recently participated in a virtual press conference to discuss his involvement in the series, both as an actor and as executive producer.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now