Cassian Explains the Empire’s Weakness in New “Star Wars: Andor” Clip

We’re less than a month away from the premiere of Star Wars: Andor on Disney+. The official Star Wars YouTube channel shared a new clip from the series today.

The clip features a conversation between Diego Luna’s Andor and Luthen Rael, played by Stellan Skarsgard.

During the conversation, Rael asks Andor how he managed to steal from the Empire.

Andor’s answer is that he simply walked in like he belonged.

Watch the full clip from Star Wars: Andor below:

About Andor:

Fans can follow along with the adventures of Cassian Andor in the early days of the Rebellion as it rises up against the Empire.

The series takes place five years prior to the events of Rogue One .

. The show was created by Tony Gilroy and stars Diego Luna, reprising his role from Rogue One .

. Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgard, Denise Gough, and Kyle Soller star as well.

It also appears as though Forest Whitaker will return as Saw Gerrera.

The first three episodes of Star Wars: Andor will debut on Disney+ September 21st.

will debut on Disney+ September 21st. Luna recently participated in a virtual press conference