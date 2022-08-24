Disneyland Paris Introduces Audio Description Across the Resort for Those Who Are Visually Impaired

Disneyland Paris is introducing auto description across the resort for those who are visually impaired. There will be many locations equipped with this including attractions, restaurants, hotels and more.

What’s Happening:

At Disneyland Paris, they are committed to providing a magical experience for all.

Our approach to accessibility is intended to empower those with disabilities and special needs through a collection of offerings and services provided for guests.

Following the successful implementation of French Sign Language and chansigne in select resort entertainment, Disneyland Paris continues to research opportunities for the visually impaired and blind to enjoy even more autonomy.

Audio Description:

Disneyland Paris now offers visually impaired and blind guests an enriched experience so that they can enjoy the resort even more. This includes providing access to audio description content at attraction entrances and inside to live the experience in total immersion, as well as in many restaurants to experience the atmosphere and menus.

Thanks to the combined work of Accessibility, Entertainment and Walt Disney Imagineering teams, guests can now enjoy audio description in many locations throughout the resort, at Animagique Theater in Mickey and the Magician show, as well as the brand-new Marvel

How It Works:

Disneyland Paris uses the AudioSpot mobile application and in-park installations to provide audio description information to visually impaired and blind guests about their environment such as:

Audio description for attractions in Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park

Audio description and interactive audio menus in restaurants at Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park

Synchronized audio description of Mickey and the Magician show at Animagique Theater

This device currently offers French and English audio recordings made in Disneyland Paris studios and can share information about the surrounding environment via audio that can be automatically translated into 11 other languages – Spanish, Italian, German, Chinese, Japanese, Dutch, Portuguese, Russian, Catalan, Arabic and Danish – based on the default language in a guest’s smartphone.

Audiospot A French Supplier:

Disneyland Paris is committed to working with suppliers for their specialized know-how while benefiting from the skills of French and European companies. AudioSpot was therefore chosen for its expertise to support the development of audio description services. Thanks to joint efforts with the Accessibility, Entertainment and Walt Disney Imagineering teams, the company development team was able to offer a tailor-made solution adapted to Disneyland Paris offerings such as attractions, restaurants and shows.

AudioSpot is a start-up company created in 2014 and located near Nice. With a development team of five people, AudioSpot offers digital solutions for universal accessibility and inclusive guidance, both outdoors and indoors, with a concept of access to culture for all, and autonomous and continuous mobility, especially for the visually impaired.

Did You Know: