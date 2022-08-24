“Hellraiser” Coming Exclusively to Hulu October 7th

Hellraiser will debut in the US on Hulu on October 7th as part of the streamers' annual "Huluween" celebration of fright-filled content.

What's Happening:

Hellraiser , a reimagining of Clive Barker’s 1987 horror classic from director David Bruckner, will debut in the U.S. exclusively on Hulu on October 7th as part of the streamer’s annual “Huluween” celebration of fright-filled content.

About Hellraiser:

In the all-new Hellraiser, a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension.

Cast: