Stephania Bell Signs New Multi-Year Contract with ESPN

She’s not a cone but she will be staying with ESPN for a while. ESPN has re-signed senior writer and injury analyst Stephania Bell to a new, multi-year contract to remain with the company.

Bell joins NFL insider Field Yates, writer and analyst Mike Clay, and NFL writer and analyst Matt Bowen in re-signing with ESPN this NFL offseason, in addition to fantasy and sports betting analyst Liz Loza joining the team.

Bell will continue regularly appearing on ESPN’s NFL and fantasy football coverage, including Fantasy Football Now and SportsCenter , as well as co-hosting ESPN’s Fantasy Focus Football podcast. She will also contribute to ESPN’s editorial content.

Bell, who is a licensed physical therapist, board-certified orthopedic clinical specialist emeritus and certified strength and conditioning specialist, has an impressive history at ESPN, which began in 2008.

In May 2020, Bell and ESPN’s E:60 profiled then Washington quarterback Alex Smith’s year-long rehabilitation from a devastating and life-threatening leg injury.

With unprecedented access to Smith, his family and his medical team during the recovery, Bell spearheaded the multi-platform Project 11 which included a primetime television special and an ESPN.com feature.

Additionally, Bell has filed additional television features for Sunday NFL Countdown , SportsCenter and Outside the Lines , including stories on former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett and former South Carolina running back Marcus Lattimore.

, and , including stories on former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett and former South Carolina running back Marcus Lattimore. Bell has also contributed to NFL Live , Baseball Tonight , ESPN Radio and ESPN.com.

Bell graduated from Princeton University with a degree in French Literature and earned a Master of Science in physical therapy from the University of Miami (Fla.).

She earned a certification in orthopedic manual therapy from the Ola Grimsby Institute.

Bell has received many industry honors and awards. In 2019, the Vincera Foundation honored her with the Vinci Award for Sports Medicine Journalism.

She was also elected to the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame in 2017, becoming the organization’s first female inductee.

Bell was also named a Top 40 Influencer by UpDoc Media, a digital media and marketing company specializing in physical therapy and healthcare services.

Other major honors for Bell include: The University of Miami Alumni Fellowship Award The AAOMPT John McM. Mennell Service Award and the Media Orthopedic Reporting Excellence (MORE) Award from the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) Two-time recipient of the Newswomen’s Club of New York Front Page award, which recognizes newswomen in the New York metropolitan area for excellence in journalism



