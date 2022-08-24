If you are feeling nostalgic, head over to Disney+. They have a promo on their YouTube page sharing some of the most iconic Disney movies over the years.
What's Happening:
- If you are looking for a movie to watch, head over to Disney+ where you can see some of the most popular movies over the years.
- Not only can you see Disney movies but options from Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.
- Disney+ shared on their YouTube page a promo and maybe one will be perfect for your movie night.
Just to Name a Few Movies Available on Disney+ :
- Cinderella
- Aladdin
- The Princess and the Frog
- Finding Nemo
- Beauty and the Beast
- The Incredibles
- Dumbo
- Dinosaur
- Mary Poppins
- Bedknobs and Broomsticks
- Pocahontas
- The Hunchback of Notre Dame
- Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
- Three Men and a Baby
- Turner & Hooch
- Who Framed Roger Rabbit
- Tron
- Splash
- Adventures in Babysitting
- Big Business
- The Sandlot
- Flight of the Navigator
- The Rocketeer
- Newsies