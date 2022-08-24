Vera Wang Tiara Ear Headband Released Today at Walt Disney World With a $600 Price Tag

There is a brand new Minnie ear headband available, but it comes with quite a price tag. Vera Wang designed a tiara headband that has been officially released today.

  • This morning the brand new Vera Wang Tiara Headband was released.
  • A limited number can be found in Uptown Jewelers at Magic Kingdom for $600 plus tax.

  • It is similar to the limited-edition bridal headband that Vera Wang released last year.
  • This beautiful headband is made with black velvet to shape out the Mickey ears with a silver metal tiara on top. There's also a bow to finish the look.

  • To give it that shine, there are crystals made of glass, acrylic, and synthetic pearls.
  • There are over 440 glass crystals, which makes this perfect for a princess.

  • The crystals are stitched, and the silicone piece fits into the hair to keep it in place.

