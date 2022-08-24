There is a brand new Minnie ear headband available, but it comes with quite a price tag. Vera Wang designed a tiara headband that has been officially released today.

What's Happening:

This morning the brand new Vera Wang Tiara Headband was released.

A limited number can be found in Uptown Jewelers at Magic Kingdom

It is similar to the limited-edition bridal headband that Vera Wang released last year.

This beautiful headband is made with black velvet to shape out the Mickey ears with a silver metal tiara on top. There's also a bow to finish the look.

To give it that shine, there are crystals made of glass, acrylic, and synthetic pearls.

There are over 440 glass crystals, which makes this perfect for a princess.

The crystals are stitched, and the silicone piece fits into the hair to keep it in place.