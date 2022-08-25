According to Deadline, Disney+ has announced a new eight-part series titled Rivals that is based on the popular novel by British author Jilly Cooper.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ will have a new eight-part series, Rivals , based on the popular novel by British author Jilly Cooper.

is a part of Cooper’s bestselling . This is a series of novels that are set in the 1980s in England. There is no release date as of yet, but it will premiere on Disney+ in EMEA and Asia Pacific and on Star+ in Latin America.

Rivals Synopsis:

Set in the fictional upper-class county of Rutshire, Rivals dives headfirst into the cutthroat world of independent television in 1986 when a long-standing rivalry between two powerful men is about to boil over: ex-Olympian, Member of Parliament, and notorious womanizer Rupert Campbell-Black, and his Rutshire neighbor Tony Baddingham, controller of the independent TV franchise Corinium Television.

What They're Saying: