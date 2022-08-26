Disney+ Orders French Original Series “Tout va bien”

According to Variety, Disney+ has ordered Tout va bien, a new French original series which will be co-directed and co-produced by The Bureau creator and showrunner Eric Rochant.

What’s Happening:

The series, which will launch on Disney+ around the world in 2023, revolves around a dysfunctional Parisian family confronted with the tragic illness of one of their children.

The anticipated series will also be directed by Xavier Legrand, Cathy Verney and Audrey Estrougo.

Expected to start shooting in Paris soon, Tout va bien is created by Camille de Castelnau, a rising talent whose screenwriting credits include episodes of The Bureau , Call My Agent and Standing Up .

is created by Camille de Castelnau, a rising talent whose screenwriting credits include episodes of , and . Headlining Tout va bien are Virginie Efira and Nicole Garcia.

are Virginie Efira and Nicole Garcia. The cast also includes Sara Giraudeau, Aliocha Schneider, Bernard Le Coq, Eduardo Noriega, Yannik Landrein, Mehdi Nebbou and Angèle Mièle.

De Castelnau wrote the series along with Gaëlle Bellan, Benjamin Adam and Christophe Régin.

Tout va bien is produced by Rochant at Maui Entertainment, Fédération Entertainment and de Castelnau at Petit Ermitage Production.

What They’re Saying:

Showrunner Eric Rochant said: “Through this story, Camille delivers her unique perspective on life. (…) Humor, derision gives the possibility to be tender and look at tragedy up front.”

“Through this story, Camille delivers her unique perspective on life. (…) Humor, derision gives the possibility to be tender and look at tragedy up front.” Pauline Dauvin, vice president of programming, production and acquisition at The Walt Disney Company France, said: “With Tout va bien, Disney+ makes another inroad into a genre that has not yet been tackled by original French productions.” Dauvin described the series as a “family drama comedy anchored by strong characters, bringing together prominent talents, Camille de Castelnau and Eric Rochant.”