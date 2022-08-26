Disney+ Orders French Original Series “Tout va bien”

According to Variety, Disney+ has ordered Tout va bien, a new French original series which will be co-directed and co-produced by The Bureau creator and showrunner Eric Rochant.
What’s Happening:
- The series, which will launch on Disney+ around the world in 2023, revolves around a dysfunctional Parisian family confronted with the tragic illness of one of their children.
- The anticipated series will also be directed by Xavier Legrand, Cathy Verney and Audrey Estrougo.
- Expected to start shooting in Paris soon, Tout va bien is created by Camille de Castelnau, a rising talent whose screenwriting credits include episodes of The Bureau, Call My Agent and Standing Up.
- Headlining Tout va bien are Virginie Efira and Nicole Garcia.
- The cast also includes Sara Giraudeau, Aliocha Schneider, Bernard Le Coq, Eduardo Noriega, Yannik Landrein, Mehdi Nebbou and Angèle Mièle.
- De Castelnau wrote the series along with Gaëlle Bellan, Benjamin Adam and Christophe Régin.
- Tout va bien is produced by Rochant at Maui Entertainment, Fédération Entertainment and de Castelnau at Petit Ermitage Production.
What They’re Saying:
- Showrunner Eric Rochant said: “Through this story, Camille delivers her unique perspective on life. (…) Humor, derision gives the possibility to be tender and look at tragedy up front.”
- Pauline Dauvin, vice president of programming, production and acquisition at The Walt Disney Company France, said: “With Tout va bien, Disney+ makes another inroad into a genre that has not yet been tackled by original French productions.” Dauvin described the series as a “family drama comedy anchored by strong characters, bringing together prominent talents, Camille de Castelnau and Eric Rochant.”
