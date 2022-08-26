GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of August 29th-September 2nd Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of August 29th-September 2nd:

Monday, August 29 LZ Granderson’s interview with Taylor Fritz Trae Bodge (Money saving expert) Danny Ramirez ( Look Both Ways )

Tuesday, August 30 Phil Lipof’s interview with band O.A.R. Milly Almodovar (Beauty and lifestyle expert) Nicholas Galitzine ( Purple Hearts )

Wednesday, August 31 Leah Wright Rigueur ( Reclaimed ) Carolyn Forté (Good Housekeeping Institute Executive Director of Home Care and Cleaning Lab) Performance by Stephen Sanchez ( Until I Found You )

Thursday, September 1 AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler Ryan Holiday ( Discipline in Destiny ) Ezra & Adeev Potash, known as The Potash Twins ( Homography ) Kat Graham ( Love in the Villa )

Friday, September 2 Patricia Guerrero (California Supreme Court Associate Justice) Pastor Brian Noble ( Daily Wisdom for Peacemaking ) GMA3 Summer Concert Series continues with Black Eyed Peas



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour program co-anchored by Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes with Dr. Jennifer Ashton as chief medical correspondent.