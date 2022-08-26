New 2023 Voyages on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Available to Book Starting September 1st

Many guests have already boarded the Halcyon and had adventures on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. If you're wanting to book your adventure for 2023, start planning because beginning September 1st, the general public can book their vacation for dates through the end of September 2023.

What’s Happening:

New 2023 voyage dates for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will soon be available at Walt Disney World

Making its debut earlier this year at Walt Disney World Resort, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser introduced a first-of-its-kind immersive experience going beyond anything Disney has created before and continues to receive stellar reviews from guests of all ages. Guests become the heroes of their own Star Wars stories during a two-night adventure aboard the Halcyon starcruiser, a vessel known for its impeccable service and exotic destinations. Passengers relax in well-appointed cabins, enjoy exquisite dining and out-of-this-world entertainment, experience Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Throughout the voyage, guests’ choices determine their personal stories as they interact with characters, crew and other passengers, becoming part of the action and the broader Star Wars saga. They may be asked to keep a secret, deliver a covert message, take part in a high-stakes heist, defend the ship, hide an ally … the possibilities are seemingly endless. Decisions guests make affect how these tales unfold, intertwining with those of other passengers and well-known characters such as Chewbacca and Rey as momentum builds on an action-packed adventure that may determine the fate of the galaxy.

New on sale dates have been released for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. See below for the booking cadence for voyages through September 2023:

Aug. 25: Club 33 and Golden Oak

Aug. 26: Invited Star Wars affinity groups

Aug. 30: Disney Vacation Club Members

Aug. 31: Annual Passholders

Sept. 1: Open to the general public