Official D23 Expo Cosplay Meet-Ups and Photo Shoots Return

If you're planning on attending D23 Expo 2022 next month, cosplay is a big part of what guests enjoy. If you're planning on dressing up there will be multiple official cosplay meetups and photoshoots.

What's Happening:

It’s that time of year again—when the call goes out across the Disney fandom, sending out a cry for assistance from the most fashionable heroes around: “Cosplayers, Assemble!”

This year, we’re bringing back the official Cosplay Meet-Ups and Photo Shoots* for Disney, Pixar, Marvel Star Wars

All D23 Expo attendees are welcome to join the jamboree! Search #D23Expo on social media to follow along with the magic.

Schedule:

Friday, September 9

1 – 1:30 p.m.

Heroes & Villains

Saturday, September 10

1 – 1:30 p.m.

Marvel

3 – 3:30 p.m.

Star Wars

Sunday, September 11