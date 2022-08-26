Official D23 Expo Cosplay Meet-Ups and Photo Shoots Return

If you're planning on attending D23 Expo 2022 next month, cosplay is a big part of what guests enjoy. If you're planning on dressing up there will be multiple official cosplay meetups and photoshoots.
What's Happening:
- It’s that time of year again—when the call goes out across the Disney fandom, sending out a cry for assistance from the most fashionable heroes around: “Cosplayers, Assemble!”
- This year, we’re bringing back the official Cosplay Meet-Ups and Photo Shoots* for Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars fans, exclusively at D23 Expo 2022. All you need is to suit up and grab your D23 Expo ticket—then meet us at the Grand Plaza Fountain during the times below to snap a pic and immortalize your cosplay creation.
- All D23 Expo attendees are welcome to join the jamboree! Search #D23Expo on social media to follow along with the magic.
Schedule:
Friday, September 9
- 1 – 1:30 p.m.
- Heroes & Villains
Saturday, September 10
- 1 – 1:30 p.m.
- Marvel
- 3 – 3:30 p.m.
- Star Wars
Sunday, September 11
- 1 – 1:30 p.m.
- Princesses & Parks