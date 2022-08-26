The Edison Adds New Porthole Experience Options to Their Beverage Menu

The Edison at Disney Springs is adding a new porthole for two cocktail experiences to their beverage menu. This is available seven days a week.

What's Happening:

At Disney Springs, you can find The Edison, and they are launching a new innovative and unique porthole cocktail with recipes that will change weekly.

A porthole is an infusion tool that is designed to enhance the cocktail experience while allowing mixologists to experiment with different infusion styles and flavors.

From apples, pears, and cinnamon sticks to lemons, blueberries, and strawberries, guests will be delighted with the rotating flavor options.

This will be available seven days a week to parties of at least two guests for $55, and each porthole holds two cocktails.

The porthole perfectly represents The Edison’s industrial revolution roots, where imagination and innovation intertwine to celebrate the golden age of invention.