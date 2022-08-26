Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin Extend Overall Deal with 20th Television Animation

According to Deadline, Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, who are co-creators of The Great North on Fox, have extended their overall deal with 20th Television Animation.

What’s Happening:

Under the multi-year pact, the duo will continue as executive showrunners on The Great North , which was recently picked up for a fourth season, and as writers and executive producers on the network’s Bob’s Burgers , as well as develop and produce new projects for all platforms.

, which was recently picked up for a fourth season, and as writers and executive producers on the network’s , as well as develop and produce new projects for all platforms. They already have numerous animated and live-action series in various stages of development.

They began their careers as staff writers on the studio’s Bob’s Burgers , receiving Emmy and Annie awards along the way, before creating The Great North together.

, receiving Emmy and Annie awards along the way, before creating together. Season 3 of The Great North , which streams the next day on Hulu

, which streams the next day on Aside from their work with 20th Television, they have also co-wrote the screenplay for the upcoming Deadpool 3.

What They’re Saying:

Marci Proietto, EVP, 20th Television Animation, said: “Our relationship with Wendy and Lizzie has spanned over a decade of hilarious collaboration, from the very early days of Bob’s Burgers through the creation and launch of The Great North . Their ability to write uniquely strong characters while juggling work on multiple shows and development projects is unmatched. I couldn’t be happier to keep these incredibly funny, multi-talented women in the family.”

“Our relationship with Wendy and Lizzie has spanned over a decade of hilarious collaboration, from the very early days of through the creation and launch of . Their ability to write uniquely strong characters while juggling work on multiple shows and development projects is unmatched. I couldn’t be happier to keep these incredibly funny, multi-talented women in the family.” Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin said: “We are genuinely thrilled to continue working with the team at 20th Television Animation. They let us be our strange selves in a way we could only have dreamed of and we couldn’t be more grateful for their input and support. Also we love the mugs they send us and we keep losing them so we really hope this relationship continues for years.”