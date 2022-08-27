Behind the Scenes of How the Team Almost Lost “Toy Story 2”

For many people, Toy Story is a favorite and nostalgic movie. Did you know that when making Toy Story 2, they had technical issues? Even as far as the movie deleting itself. Galyn Susman shares how she saved Toy Story 2 in a recent TikTok from Pixar.
What’s Happening:
- It's always interesting to see behind-the-scenes information when it comes to some of your favorite movies.
- Pixar shared a recent TikTok on the crisis that the team had while making Toy Story 2.
- Thankfully, everything worked out, but they shared the story of how the movie was literally deleting itself.
- You can see the video below.