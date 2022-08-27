If you are looking forward to Halloween, you will love this Halloween vacation experience in Orlando. In partnership with Oriental Trading Company, Encore Resort at Reunion, Central Florida’s premier vacation home resort by Rentyl Resorts, is debuting Stay A Spell: Broom & Breakfast, a Halloween vacation experience.
What's Happening:
- Encore Resort at Reunion, Central Florida’s premier vacation residence community by Rentyl Resorts, is debuting Stay A Spell: Broom and Breakfast, a Halloween vacation experience. The resort has decorated three of its private resort homes and The Encore Club for a festive and spooky season. The homes and experiences are available to book starting today, from September 1- November 1.
- The storyline stars Willow the Welcoming Witch who has cast a hospitable hex on Encore Resort at Reunion, manifesting her Stay a Spell: Broom & Breakfast. This charming realm is nothing to fear, as her magic kindles a quaint and inviting atmosphere. While casting her spell, Willow’s cauldron overflowed with powerful magic, transforming the resort’s residences into unique and magical realms.
- Through a partnership with Oriental Trading Company, the one-stop-fun-shop national retailer, three of the resort’s vacation residences will be festively decorated for the season, each with a hauntingly fun theme: Monster Party, a friendly-monster themed hideaway filled with monster-sized fun, Pumpkin Palooza, filled with party-loving pumpkins and Willow’s Harvest Hollow, curated by Encore Resort at Reunion’s original character Willow the Welcoming Witch.
- Those who stay at Encore Resort at Reunion during Stay a Spell: Broom and Breakfast and all year around can expect beautiful, private resort homes that offer all the top-notch services and amenities of a high-end resort, including on-property restaurants and bars, a fitness center, recreation facilities and a 10-acre water park. The resort is also just minutes away from Central Florida’s world-renown theme parks and attractions.
- To book this limited-time opportunity at Encore Resort at Reunion or for more information, visit encorereunion.com/stayaspell.