Emil Blonsky’s Haikus Shared by “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Twitter Account

In the second episode of Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Emil Blonsky referenced the fact that he has been writing haikus during his time in prison. Now, the official Twitter account for the show has shared some of his poems.

The She-Hulk Twitter account shared some of Emil Blonskey’s haikus:

To the world I am

an abomination but

to me I'm Emil — She-Hulk (@SheHulkOfficial) August 29, 2022

It’s lonely in here

though I don’t see it that way

I have my soulmates — She-Hulk (@SheHulkOfficial) August 29, 2022

Blonsky, played by Tim Roth, has been in prison since the events of The Incredible Hulk , during which he fought the Hulk as the Abomination and kind of broke… Harlem.

Since then, he has made an appearance as the Abomination in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings .

During last week’s episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law , he met with Jennifer Walters and explained that he is reformed and hoping to get out on parole.

During their conversation, he also explained that he has been writing haikus but Jennifer cut him off before he could read any.

Now, we get to read just some of the Abomination’s poetry. Now if we could just get that soundcloud link to Ulysses Klaue’s mixtape…

About She-Hulk: Attorney at Law:

Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+