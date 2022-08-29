Disney Fans Can Peruse and Purchase The Vintage And New Disney Collectibles of Gary’s Collectibles at D23 Expo

Disney fans of all ages would love to get their hands on some of the rare, unusual, and vintage fare found in the collection of Gery’s Collectibles, all of which will be for sale at the D23 Expo 2022 coming up next month in Anaheim.
What’s Happening:
- Disney fans heading to D23 Expo 2022 in Anaheim, California have a great opportunity to find some rare and vintage pieces to add to their collection thanks to an exhibitor who will be featured in the Collector’s Emporium area at the event.
- Gary's Collectibles will have for sale rare, unusual, vintage, and newer Disney collectibles. Fans of all ages will find something they love amongst the collection of figurines, snow globes, books, puzzles, records, games, toys, dolls, plush, cups, glasses, paper items, and park souvenirs.
- There's merchandise for Steamboat Willie, Mickey Mouse Club, Mary Poppins, Alice In Wonderland, Snow White, Dumbo, Pinocchio, Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Mr. Toad, Roger Rabbit, Rescuers, Peter Pan, Stitch, Oliver and Company, The Great Mouse Detective, Hercules, DuckTales, Lady and the Tramp, Tangled, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, Haunted Mansion, Villains, Orange Bird, Figment and much more.
- Taking place September 9th, 10th, and 11th 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center, adjacent to the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, the D23 Expo is the largest Disney fan event in the world. The event, presented by Visa, celebrates the wonderful worlds of the Walt Disney Company, including Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars across film, television, theme parks, and more!