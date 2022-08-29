Halloween 2022: The Spirit Jerseys Start to Materialize on shopDisney

I don’t know if you got the memo, but it’s officially time to start planning for a kooky, spooky, and fantastic Halloween! shopDisney has opened their Halloween Shop and as always, they have everything fans need to bring a bit of haunted fun to their wardrobe—including new seasonal Spirit Jerseys.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The Halloween Shop is open! Guests visiting shopDisney from now through October 31st (at least) can browse a wide selection of character costumes for the whole family; delightfully dark home decor: and even some appalling (in a good way) apparel!

As we’ve come to expect, there’s a new Spirit Jersey for every season, and this year shopDisney’s offerings bring out the best in Disney Villains and tie-dye patterns.

Plus Mickey Mouse makes a cameo on one of the designs, meaning there's no doubt your look will scream Disney Halloween

Adults, kids and even nuiMOs can get dressed for success this year with these comfy and colorful Disney Spirit Jerseys themed to: The Haunted Mansion Disney Villains Disney Parks

The assortment of Halloween Spirit Jerseys are available now on shopDisney and fans of all ages are sure to find something they love!

Links to the individual design are listed below, but if that’s not enough, we have much more merchandise featured under our Halloween 2022 tag .

Disney Parks

Nearly every Spirit Jersey release offers designs for Disneyland and Walt Disney World resorts so that fans on both coasts can rep their favorite vacation destination. The same is true of this black and orange number that offers a solid top half and tie-dye bottom. And if you don’t want to choose a favorite there’s a standard Halloween style too.

Happy Halloween

Kids can also join in the apparel extravaganza with a matching Mickey Mouse top that’s all orange. And yes, this is also available in DLR and WDW designs too.

The Haunted Mansion

Even if you can’t “hurry back” to the attraction at your favorite Disney Park, you can show off your love for the ride with this tie-dye Spirit Jersey. It’s modern and retro at the same time and gives off a definite 1990s streetwear vibe with its aqua, purple and black color scheme. See, every fashion trend can be brought back to life…

The Haunted Mansion Tie-Dye Spirit Jersey for Adults – $74.99

Disney Villains

Jafar, Ursula, The Evil Queen, Hades. Which of these Disney villains is your favorite? Can’t decide, that’s not a problem thanks to this Spirit Jersey that features all four in their scheming glory. The back reads “Up to No Good” just in case it wasn’t obvious!

Disney Villains Spirit Jersey for Adults – $74.99

Disney nuiMOs

Your miniature plush pal (who’s poseable too!) can join your holiday dress up with his solid black Spirit Jersey that features some friendly ghosts.

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Disney Halloween Spirit Jersey

