“Light & Magic” Documentary Soundtrack Now Available

The official soundtrack of the new Disney+ documentary series Light & Magic, is now available to stream on your favorite music platforms.
What’s Happening:
- The Light & Magic soundtrack features the original score composed by James Newton Howard and various other artists.
- You can listen to the full soundtrack below on Spotify:
More Light & Magic:
- Granted unparalleled access, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Lawrence Kasdan takes viewers on an adventure behind the curtains of Industrial Light & Magic, the special visual effects, animation and virtual production division of Lucasfilm.
- Learn what inspired some of the most legendary filmmakers in Hollywood history, and follow their stories from their earliest personal films to bringing George Lucas’ vision to life.
- From Imagine Documentaries and Lucasfilm, and executive produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, the six-part documentary series, Light & Magic, is now streaming on Disney+.
- Check out our Light & Magic tag for Mike’s review of the series as well as a series of Q&A’s with director Lawrence Kasdan and members of ILM.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now