“Light & Magic” Documentary Soundtrack Now Available

The official soundtrack of the new Disney+ documentary series Light & Magic, is now available to stream on your favorite music platforms.

The Light & Magic soundtrack features the original score composed by James Newton Howard and various other artists.

The Light & Magic soundtrack features the original score composed by James Newton Howard and various other artists. You can listen to the full soundtrack below on Spotify:

Granted unparalleled access, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Lawrence Kasdan takes viewers on an adventure behind the curtains of Industrial Light & Magic, the special visual effects, animation and virtual production division of Lucasfilm.

Learn what inspired some of the most legendary filmmakers in Hollywood history, and follow their stories from their earliest personal films to bringing George Lucas’ vision to life.

From Imagine Documentaries and Lucasfilm, and executive produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, the six-part documentary series, Light & Magic , is now streaming on Disney+.

The six-part documentary series, Light & Magic, is now streaming on Disney+.