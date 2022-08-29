Series Regular Michael Fishman Not To Return For Fifth Season of “The Conners” on ABC

Michael Fishman, a legacy cast member from Roseanne who played the youngest sibling, DJ, will not be returning for the fifth season of the ABC spinoff, The Conners, according to TVLine.

What’s Happening:

Michael Fishman, star of Roseanne and spin-off series, The Conners on ABC, is reportedly not returning to the successful sitcom for its fifth season.

and spin-off series, on ABC, is reportedly not returning to the successful sitcom for its fifth season. Fishman played the role of the youngest of the three siblings, brother to Darlene and Becky, DJ, since the original sitcom, Roseanne, back in the 90s on ABC. Though he didn’t originate the role, he took over in the second episode of the original series and has since played DJ to this day.

back in the 90s on ABC. Though he didn’t originate the role, he took over in the second episode of the original series and has since played DJ to this day. With no current plans for Fishman to return for the fifth season of The Conners, it is reported that “the door has been left open” for the return of his character.

it is reported that “the door has been left open” for the return of his character. In the series, DJ has a daughter, Mary, played by Jayden Rey, who will reportedly also not be returning for the fifth season. Previously, Maya Lynne Robinson played DJ’s wife, Geena, but was written off the show after the first season since she took on a role in another series. Her character reenlisted in the Army, but returned for the season three finale.

Interestingly, Fishman was always listed as a series regular, though he has since only appeared in 36 of the series’ 71 episodes. He has reportedly taken on a more behind-the-scenes role in the series, directing numerous episodes.

In the upcoming fifth season, the Conners continue to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford. This iconic family — Dan, Jackie, Darlene and Becky — grapples with parenthood, dating, financial pressures and aging in working-class America. Through it all — the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns — with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails.

Slated to return are stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy and Jay R. Ferguson as Ben.

Season 5 of The Conners premieres on Wednesday, September 21st.